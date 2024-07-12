Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,077 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 901,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,143. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average of $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $156.65.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

