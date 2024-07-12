Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 2.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $38,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Synopsys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after acquiring an additional 153,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $1,272,143,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,162,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,145,000 after acquiring an additional 232,731 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock traded down $10.82 on Thursday, reaching $608.74. The company had a trading volume of 552,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,910. The company’s fifty day moving average is $584.56 and its 200 day moving average is $559.95. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,222 shares of company stock valued at $43,691,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

