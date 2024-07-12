Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 2,390 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up about 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.16% of Trimble worth $25,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.25. 938,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

