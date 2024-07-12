GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Shares Down 1.4%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.01. 28,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 155,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 7.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

