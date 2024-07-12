GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $170.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. GoDaddy traded as high as $145.69 and last traded at $145.54, with a volume of 449018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.12.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GDDY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,078,986.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day moving average is $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

