GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.09% of GMS worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 17.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GMS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 393,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,190,000 after buying an additional 49,796 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in GMS by 80.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in GMS by 74.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.04. 202,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,025. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

