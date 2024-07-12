Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.94

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.94 and last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 9184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

