Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 139,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $523.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 97.71% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

GAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gladstone Investment

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.