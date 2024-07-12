George Kaiser Family Foundation Takes $1.01 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. GXO Logistics accounts for about 0.2% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,145,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,681,000 after acquiring an additional 72,764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,941,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,903,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,647,000 after acquiring an additional 698,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.06. 1,137,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,685. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

