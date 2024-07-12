General Motors (NYSE:GM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.35

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 8075990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

General Motors Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

