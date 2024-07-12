Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $43,390,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $211.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.33.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

