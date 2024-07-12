Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 30,229 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,229 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

