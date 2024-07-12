Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 159 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,844,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $135,630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $134.84 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.78 and its 200 day moving average is $143.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
