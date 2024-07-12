Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 159 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,844,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $135,630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $134.84 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.78 and its 200 day moving average is $143.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.