Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 113 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:IJT opened at $132.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $132.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
