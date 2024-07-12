Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3,028.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

