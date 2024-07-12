Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $315,000 Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,900,000 after acquiring an additional 407,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,421,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 466,511 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,455,000 after buying an additional 628,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Coterra Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,062,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,148,000 after purchasing an additional 150,960 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.93.

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

