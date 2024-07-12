Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 33 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $460.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

