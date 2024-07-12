Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.25. 12,874,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,962,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.32. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

