Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,692 First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.10% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get First Trust Expanded Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:XPND opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.