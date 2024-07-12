GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,019,972.32 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433,403 shares in the company, valued at $96,959,300.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGS

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.