GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,019,972.32 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433,403 shares in the company, valued at $96,959,300.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

