Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Price Tops $0.0095

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. Gearbox Protocol has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $606,908.84 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,318,119,029.483126 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.0093693 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $596,165.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

