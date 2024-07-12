GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 1%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 3,433,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 26,017,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GME shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GameStop Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.92 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,647 shares of company stock worth $300,183 over the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

