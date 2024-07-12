GameStop (NYSE:GME) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.79 and a beta of -0.10. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,647 shares of company stock worth $300,183 over the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,160,000 after purchasing an additional 345,488 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

