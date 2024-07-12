Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading 1.5% Higher

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 34,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 47,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Galway Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$29.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

