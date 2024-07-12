Gallacher Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Diageo by 4,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,044,000 after buying an additional 231,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.78. The stock had a trading volume of 216,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,135. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

