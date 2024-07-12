Gallacher Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LPG traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. 185,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,943. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Dorian LPG’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPG

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.