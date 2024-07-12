Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 491 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,807,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,074,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.76. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

