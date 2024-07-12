Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,203,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,222 shares of company stock valued at $43,691,039. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $612.03. 113,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,660. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

