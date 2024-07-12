Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $2,194,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 520.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 317,233 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Xerox by 93.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,765,000 after buying an additional 1,464,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE:XRX remained flat at $10.83 on Friday. 550,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,161. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

