Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

