Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 377 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,848,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $10.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $639.61. 257,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,372. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $623.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.22.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

