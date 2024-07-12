Gallacher Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 314,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $803,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,100. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

