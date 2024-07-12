Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 473 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after buying an additional 2,929,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after buying an additional 742,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after buying an additional 605,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.57.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $4.24 on Friday, hitting $440.66. 971,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.32 and a 200-day moving average of $454.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

