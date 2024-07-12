Gallacher Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.6 %

CHT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 34,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.18.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.4736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.