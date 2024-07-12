Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $64,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 337,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSTR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.55.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,464. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.39.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.31%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

