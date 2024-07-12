Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Galenfeha Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GLFH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,336. Galenfeha has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
Galenfeha Company Profile
