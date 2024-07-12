Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Galenfeha Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLFH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,336. Galenfeha has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

