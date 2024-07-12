Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 344.2% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.07. 63,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,149. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.