freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.14

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $693.69 million during the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 7.67%.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

