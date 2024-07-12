Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

FCPT opened at $25.76 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.97%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

