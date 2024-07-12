Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Down 36.9% in June

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 437,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $332.71 million, a P/E ratio of 582.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.21 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,473,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

