Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.3% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.94. 4,528,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 50,390,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

