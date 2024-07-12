FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,507,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 454,758 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for 7.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 2.01% of FMC worth $159,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in FMC by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in FMC by 27.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 354,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,495. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

