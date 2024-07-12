Five Below Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,869 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 138% compared to the average volume of 3,312 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

FIVE stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.22. The stock had a trading volume of 857,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.20. Five Below has a 52-week low of $100.76 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

