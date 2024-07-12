Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stake Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,524,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 110,260.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 190,751 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,146. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

