First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,197 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 307,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,043. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

