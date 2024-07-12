First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.97

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.97 and last traded at $94.37, with a volume of 9189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.44.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $873.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 42,096 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 232,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 95,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

