First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.97

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.97 and last traded at $94.37, with a volume of 9189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.44.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $873.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
