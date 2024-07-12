First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.52

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 440432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $174,000.
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.
