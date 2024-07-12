First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Shares Up 2%

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) were up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $160.29 and last traded at $159.62. Approximately 15,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 26,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.53.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Get First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.