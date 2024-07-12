First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.41

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 121828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.92.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after acquiring an additional 52,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 158,285 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,546,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.