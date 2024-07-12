First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.41

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 121828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.92.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.