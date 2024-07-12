First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Update

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 536.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.88. 1,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $126.88. The company has a market cap of $209.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.07.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 40,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11,545.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 253,199 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

